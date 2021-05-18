Kim Kardashian is already worrying about her children watching “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

In a new preview from the upcoming episode of the hit reality show, the KKW Beauty mogul chats with Scott Disick about whether she’ll let her children watch the series.

While they haven’t seen much of the show yet, Kardashian admits 7-year-old daughter North has seen some of the most popular clips from “KUWTK” on TikTok.

“They do the crying scene from Bora Bora, pretty much all my crying scenes,” Kardashian explains. “She’ll come in and go, ‘Mom, I lost my earring!’ She’ll, like, do that as a joke and I’m like, ‘You have no idea what that is.'”

“I’m just thinking like they’re going to watch it at some point,” Disick adds. “It’s their life. At what point do we sit them down and say, ‘You’re allowed to go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years?'”

The one thing Kardashian worries about, is explaining her brief marriage to ex-husband Kris Humphries.

“I don’t really want to explain who Kris Humphries is,” she says. “I’m just not ready for the kids to see it yet, at least North. Recently the kids have asked to see the show but I’m really hesitant just because me personally, I’m going to have to explain a lot.”

Kardashian is currently in the middle of a divorce with Kayne West. The former couple share four children, North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Paslm, 2.

The new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs Thursday.