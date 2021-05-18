Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to star in an upcoming FX documentary series titled “Welcome to Wrexham”.

The pair recently acquired the Welsh soccer club and the two-season docuseries will track “the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, U.K., as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling club.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Are Back In Action In ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

Reynolds shared a video promoting the docuseries on Twitter, which saw the pair hire a Welsh translator called Maxine who just ended up firing insults at them.

So happy to be part of #WelcometoWrexham on @FXnetworks with @RMcElhenney. He’s everything you’d want in a Co-Chairman but, for the record, he is only ‘mostly' sunny. pic.twitter.com/SD0ak6FCrG — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 18, 2021

In 2020, McElhenney and Reynolds teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for, despite not having any experience working in soccer.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Is Officially Vaccinated And 5G-Ready

“Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”