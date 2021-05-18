This guy looks “Good on Paper”, but there is something fishy going on in Netflix‘s new trailer.

The romantic comedy marks Kimmy Gatewood’s directorial debut and stars Iliza Shlesinger, based on a screenplay Shlesinger wrote from her real-life experiences. Netflix released a trailer for the impending movie on Tuesday.

Ryan Hansen, Iliza Schlesinger — Photo: Alex Lombardi/Netflix

“Andrea Singer always put her stand-up career first, and while dating came easy, love wasn’t a priority,” a synopsis explains. “That is until she meets Dennis, a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isn’t convinced he’s all he seems and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is.”

“Based on a mostly true story, ‘Good on Paper’ is written by and stars the hilariously sharp-witted Iliza Shlesinger. Also starring Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, and Rebecca Rittenhouse,” it concludes.

GOOD ON PAPER (2021)Iliza Schlesinger as Andrea Singer, Rebecca Rittenhouse as Serrena Halstead and Margaret Cho as Margot.Cr: NETFLIX — Photo: Alex Lombardi/Netflix

“Good on Paper” premieres June 23 on Netflix.