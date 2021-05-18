Don’t worry, Michael Che isn’t leaving Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, just yet.

On Tuesday, the comedian appeared on “The View” to promote his new HBO Max show “That Damn Michael Che” and addressed whether new project means his time on “SNL” is over.

RELATED: Michael Che Issues Statement After ‘SNL’ Sketch Gets Called Out For Cultural Appropriation

“I’m like 99.9 per cent sure I’m coming back to ‘SNL’,” he said, adding, “But at the end of a season I always think I’m going to quit because I [just] went through a whole season.”

Che also addressed the recent “Gen Z Hospital” sketch he wrote for the “SNL” episode hosted by Elon Musk.

“I thought I had the vaccine for Black appropriation, being Black,” he said of controversy around the use of African American Vernacular English in the sketch. “I thought I was immune, but you know what? You’re never immune.”

RELATED: Michael Che Talks Elon Musk’s Upcoming ‘SNL’ Appearance And Why He Ultimately Chose Not To Ruin Colin Jost’s Wedding

He added that the sketch was simply meant to mock “internet-speak” and, “It was a very silly sketch and it worked for some people and did not work for a lot more.”

Che then joked, “I assume when I leave ‘SNL’ it won’t be of my choosing.”

Joy Behar then quipped, “I might quit today, you never know.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.