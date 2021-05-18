Click to share this via email

The 25th Annual Webby Awards took place Tuesday afternoon, awarding some of 2020’s biggest Internet tastemakers.

On hand to host was Jameela Jamil, while stars like Ava DuVernay, Riz Ahmed Anthony Fauci, James Corden and Kristen Bell were among those receiving honours.

According to the Webby Awards, this year’s honours were “dedicated to the outstanding individuals, organizations and projects that found creative and innovative ways to use the Internet to help the world stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Oprah Winfrey, Jemele Hill, Katy Perry, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Gordon Ramsay and Dua Lipa were also named 2021 Webby Award winners while this year’s Special Achievement honours went to Dr. Fauci, DuVernay, Ahmed, Andra Day and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Highlights of the 25th annual Webby Award winners include:

“Hamilton” – Twitter Watch Party won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Livestreams, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social).

HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Experience Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR).

HBO Max won the Webby Award for Entertainment, General Mobile & OTT Apps (Apps and Software); Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Streaming Service, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software); Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best User Experience, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software); and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Visual Design – Function, Mobile & OTT App Features (Apps and Software).

Oprah’s Book Club won the Webby Award for Arts & Culture, General Series (Podcasts).

“StarTalk” with Neil deGrasse Tyson won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Science & Education, General Series (Podcasts).

“The Motherly Podcast: Kristen Bell” gives us the motherhood advice we all need to hear won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts).

Spotify’s “An Oral History of The Office” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts).

Color of Change’s #JusticeForFloyd Campaign won the Webby Award and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social).

Jennifer Garner won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social).

Gordon Ramsay & Ramsay in 10 won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Food & Drink, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social).

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” won Webby Awards for Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social) and Entertainment, General Social (Social).

“The Daily Show” won The Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Overall Social, Features (Social).

“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Television & Film, Social Video (Social).

“Marvel’s Make Me A Hero: Real Heroes” won the Webby Award for Arts & Entertainment, Social Video (Social).

“The Daily Show” Twitter won the Webby Awards for Humor, General Social (Social).

“Dear Class of 2020” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Live Streams, General Video (Video).

The Root’s “Unpack That” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism, Video Series & Channels (Video).

2020 MTV Video Music Awards won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Live Streaming, Social Video (Video).

“We Are George Floyd” won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Documentary: Shortform, General Video (Video).

NPR Music “Tiny Desk Concerts” won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Music, Video Series & Channels (Video).

BTS “Carpool Karaoke” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Variety & Reality, General Video (Video).

Megan Thee Stallion x New York Times – “Protecting Women of Color” won the Webby Award for Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video).

“Project Runway After Show” featuring Christian Siriano won the Webby Award for Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video).

“Momsplaining with Kristen Bell” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Longform, General Video (Video).

Dua Lipa’s “Hallucinate” won the Webby People’s Voice Award for Animation, General Video (Video).

“Dua Lipa Has New Rules for COVID Dating” won the Webby Award for Comedy: Shortform, General Video (Video).

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy, Branded Entertainment (Video).

Kiswe Powers BTS’ Innovative Virtual Concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Music, General Virtual & Remote (Virtual & Remote).

Shaq’s “Fun House vs Gronk Beach” won the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Sports, General Virtual & Remote (Virtual & Remote).