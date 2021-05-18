TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio are getting the reality television treatment in Hulu’s “The D’Amelio Show”.

Hulu released a first look trailer for “The D’Amelio Show” on Tuesday featuring the sisters and their parents. In the one-minute teaser, the sisterly duo gets candid about their relationship.

“We are best friends,” says Dixie, 19, of sister Charli, 17, adding, “and other days, we can’t even look at each other.”

“From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to overnight success and thrust into the Hollywood limelight overnight, the D’Amelios are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined,” a synopsis for Hulu explains. “Charli has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, running a budding empire, making new friends in LA and battling the naysayers online.”

“Her sister Dixie, is now 19 and experiencing her own overnight rise to fame,” it continues. “Dixie is now pursuing a music career in LA. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising teenagers is hard enough before adding in a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood.”



Charli, at age 16, became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and number one on TikTok in less than a year. Dixie has over 78 million followers combined, one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels and ranked within the Top 10 Most Followed Creators on TikTok.

There is no confirmed release date for “The D’Amelio Show”, but Hulu promises it is “coming soon.”