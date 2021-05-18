Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2021 virtual edition of the Canadian Screen Awards kicked off on Monday, May 17 for a week-long celebration of the best in Canadian film and television.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Academy honoured winners in two categories: Children’s & Animation, and Digital & Immersive.

In the Children’s & Animated race, “Corner Gas Animated” won this year’s award in the Best Animated Program or Series category; the show also took home a second award, with star Lorne Cardinal winning for Best Performance, Animation.

RELATED: ‘Canada’s Drag Race’, ‘Property Brothers’, Jann Arden Among Canadian Screen Awards Lifestyle And Reality Winners

Meanwhile, animated children’s series “PAW Patrol” also captured two awards, winning for Best Pre-School Program or Series and Best Sound, Animation.

CBC Gem comedy series “Hey Lady!” topped the Digital & Immersive awards with two wins: star Jayne Eastwood took the honours for Best Lead Performance, Web Program and Series; and Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley and Will Bowes shared the award for for Best Direction, Web Program and Series.

“Kim’s Convenience” star Andrew Phung also won a Digital & Immersive Award, taking the award for Best Host, Web Program and Series for “The 2019 Canadian Improv Games with Andrew Phung”.

RELATED: Television Nominees Announced For 2021 Canadian Screen Awards, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Leads The Pack With 21 Nominations

Find the complete list of winners here.