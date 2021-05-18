The 2021 virtual edition of the Canadian Screen Awards kicked off on Monday, May 17 for a week-long celebration of the best in Canadian film and television.
On Tuesday, the Canadian Academy honoured winners in two categories: Children’s & Animation, and Digital & Immersive.
In the Children’s & Animated race, “Corner Gas Animated” won this year’s award in the Best Animated Program or Series category; the show also took home a second award, with star Lorne Cardinal winning for Best Performance, Animation.
Meanwhile, animated children’s series “PAW Patrol” also captured two awards, winning for Best Pre-School Program or Series and Best Sound, Animation.
CBC Gem comedy series “Hey Lady!” topped the Digital & Immersive awards with two wins: star Jayne Eastwood took the honours for Best Lead Performance, Web Program and Series; and Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley and Will Bowes shared the award for for Best Direction, Web Program and Series.
“Kim’s Convenience” star Andrew Phung also won a Digital & Immersive Award, taking the award for Best Host, Web Program and Series for “The 2019 Canadian Improv Games with Andrew Phung”.
