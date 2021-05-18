Sharon Stone is still dealing with the fallout from “Basic Instinct”.

Stone, 63, caught up with “A Current Affair” to discuss the explicit scene in “Basic Instinct” (1992). In that infamous scene, Stone’s character uncrosses her legs and exposes herself to police officers during an interrogation.

“They’ve decided to release the director’s XXX cut for the 30th anniversary. There are new [Screen Actors Guild] rules about that that have been made and created but they were made after I, as a young lady, made this film, so they don’t apply to me,” Sharon told the Australian show. “Regrets are like farts, you can’t get them back. Once they’re out, they’re stinky and gone.”

In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone claims she was told to take her underwear off by a production member and that she was told it wouldn’t be visible in the movie. She didn’t know about the scene until the final cut was played in “a room full of agents and lawyers, most of whom had nothing to do with the project.”

“That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on,'” she wrote. “Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina, in question, let me say: The other points of view are bulls**t. It was me and my parts up there.”

Stone said she slapped the director “Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer” immediately after the viewing. Stone’s lawyer informed her that “it wasn’t legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion” according to the Screen Actors Guild.

“I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me. Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?” she recalled. “But I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”