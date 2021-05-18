Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is firing back after being hit by a lawsuit over the controversial vagina-scented candles sold through her lifestyle site.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a Texas Goop customer claims that the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles, produced by a company called Heretic, have a tendency to “explode or suffer catastrophic failure during the candle’s normal usage because of a design defect and/or manufacturing flaw.”

The plaintiff’s lawsuit claims that after burning the candle for a time estimated to be less than three hours, the candle “became engulfed in high flames,” and then “exploded,” filling the entire room with smoke.

The lawsuit is a class action suit, also representing anyone else who bought one of the candles, seeking damages in excess of $5 million. According to E! News, Heretic is not listed as a defendant.

However, Goop is prepared to fight.

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product,” a Goop spokesperson said in a statement. “We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic — the brand that supplies the candle — has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

This isn’t the first time that Goop has been sued over a vagina-inspired product sold on the site.

As Business Insider reported back in 2018, Goop paid $145,000 to settle a lawsuit launched by California’s consumer protection office over Goop’s unsubstantiated claims that its jade-and-crystal vaginal eggs could balance hormones and menstrual cycles.