“The Wonder Years” is coming back in a big way.

ABC debuted the first trailer for the upcoming reboot, but this time around, the series will be centred on a Black family living in Alabama.

Don Cheadle stars as the narrator for adult Dean Williams, Elisha Williams as the young Dean and Dulé Hill as dad Bill Williams. Saycon Sengbloh will play Lillian, the family’s mother, and Laura Kariuki is set to star as Kim, Dean’s older sister.

“It’s the little things that you remember all your life,” Cheadle says in the new clip. “Your first hit, your first kiss, the first time your dad lets you know that he sees you. Well, I still hadn’t had the other two, but boy did that third one feel good.”

ABC has not yet announced the premiere date for the reboot.