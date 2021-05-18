Tom Cavanagh is addressing his departure from “The Flash”.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor, who plays Harrison Wells in the superhero drama, explained why he decided to step back from the role and the series.

Cavanagh was originally supposed to leave the show at the end of season 6, but he ended up returning as a series regular for the first three episodes of season 7 and then continued on as a recurring guest star.

“It was definitely my decision,” he said. “The first season was such a strong season, such strong writing. I think the accelerant to the first season was fear. When we did the first season, I don’t think we gave a lot of thought to the second season. We were like, ‘Let’s try to make something that sticks.'”

Cavanagh continued, “But then Greg Berlanti and I were speaking about it and the opportunity provided by the fact that this show is set in this fictional multiverse. You’re like, ‘This is certainly an opportunity.’ So then I was coming to the table with all these different characters. Ultimately when you think about, it’s another privilege as an actor because that is a rarity for the same actor to get to play multiple versions of a character. What a joy! I think that was, for me, a very fun run.”

But soon, Cavanagh realized he was wasn’t being challenged enough with the role.

“You also have to keep in mind that the show you’re doing is not called Wells. It’s called ‘The Flash’. At a certain point I [thought] in the back of my head, ‘I’m going to do this for as long as I really feel challenged and it’s enjoyable and that I’m contributing to Flash’s story line,'” he continued. “I thought after [in a French accent] Sherloque was tracking down himself, the Reverse Flash [in season 5], even early on in that season, ‘Yeah, this feels like I might be heading towards the exit now.’ I thought [that would be] a perfect denouement.”

Adding, “The Wells characters have been fun, but like we say, the show is called ‘The Flash’ and it’ll be fine without me.”

“The Flash” is currently airing season 7.