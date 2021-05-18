Kristen Bell is revealing she’s begun experimenting with psychedelics as a way to treat the depression and anxiety that have plagued her for decades.

Appearing on the “Hypochondriactor” podcast, hosted by “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali, Bell explained that she decided to take this new approach to managing her mental health after reading Michael Pollan’s book How to Change Your Mind.

“He really goes into detail about this underground academic community that has continued to study the effects of LSD and psilocybin on what they call ‘healthy normal,” said Bell. “There are aspects to those two particular drugs that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else.”

RELATED: Dax Shepard Honours Kristen Bell On Mother’s Day With Nude Photo: ‘We Are So Grateful’

As a result, she explained, she became “really interested in doing mushrooms” in order to “feel what kind of doors open, have a trip that was my own.”

According to Bell, husband Jax Shepard was on hand to oversee, but not participate.

“I am very lucky to be married to an ex-drug addict,” she joked. “Not only did he know where to get the mushrooms… he got that really nice, quality, organic, set and setting, beautiful mushroom. And then he… babysat me.”

Bell said she took her trip on her last birthday. “I said, ‘I really would like to experience this. And I don’t want to, I’m not going to party with it, but I want to know what this feels like. And I want to talk while I’m doing it, and I want you to talk to me.’ And he took me on a walk around the neighbourhood and it was so lovely.”‘

RELATED: Kristen Bell Says She’s Turned On By Dax Shepard’s Sense Of Humour: ‘The Stupid S**t He Does Just By Being Himself Is So Attractive To Me’

One effect the mushrooms had, she revealed, was to make her “so enamoured” with her own body.

“I had gone to the bathroom, I went to pee and I came downstairs wide-eyed and I said, ‘Dax, I had to pee. I felt the sensation of having to pee and all of a sudden this beautiful lady’ — and I was pointing to my legs — ‘picked me up. She walked me down the hallway. She sat me down on the toilet. She rolled a little roll of toilet paper for me and just put it on my lap till I was done peeing. Then she wiped me. Then she flushed the toilet and now I’m back out here,'” she recalled.

“But in my head, I had separated this body that had done so much good in my life, that has taken me through happiness and pain and workouts and laziness that I was just like, couldn’t stop touching my legs going, ‘You’re so strong. You’re so elegant.’ ”

The entire podcast episode can be heard below.