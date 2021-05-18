Hayley Hasselhoff will be appearing on the Wednesday, May 19 edition of “The Doctors”, where she opens up about her lifelong battle with depression.

“I have struggled with social anxiety, I have struggled with depression, I have struggled with panic attacks,” Hasselhoff says in a sneak peek at the episode.

Looking back at her life, she recalls certain moments as “traumatic,” adding, “I definitely think that I was challenged with people who called me names because of my size, were identifying me because of my size.”

However, Hasselhoff says she’s now come to embrace her curves, which is why she’s decided to show them off in a risque photo shoot for Playboy.

“Being the first curve model on the cover of Playboy was very impactful for me,” she explained.

But how did her parents, “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach, feel about her decision to pose for Playboy?

“They were super supportive,” says Hasselhoff. “I think they were just so proud of me, just seeing that it’s really a great step forward for body positivity and being able to speak openly about that beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes.”

She also discusses her new podcast, “Redefine You: A Conversation for Wellbeing,” in which she and other people in the entertainment industry discuss “the importance in our ownership of self.”