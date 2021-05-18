The season finale of “This Is Us” is just one week away, and ahead of Tuesday night’s penultimate episode, Sterling K. Brown took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Brown declared of the season, following the recent announcement that the upcoming sixth season will be the show’s last.

“We have had all kinds of trials and tribulations, due a global pandemic and putting the show out there,” he added.

“But we gave you 16 of our best, No. 15 will be seen tonight,” he added.

“I know that there’s a lot of hullaballoo going around about the fact that Season 6 will be our final season of the show,” he continued.

“Now listen, I’m not saying goodbye right now because we’ve got a whole ‘nother year to go,” Brown added, “and it will be sad when we get there.”

Brown then referenced a line used by the “This is Us” writers, quipping, “We’d rather leave you wanting more than wondering why we’re still hanging around.”

Brown’s message can be seen in its entirety above.