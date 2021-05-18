“The Voice”‘s live shows are always full of star-studded performances, Tuesday was no different, as a former champion returned to duet with his coach!
Season 17 winner Jake Hoot made his return to “The Voice” stage during the semi-finals to perform his latest single, “I Would’ve Loved You,” with Kelly Clarkson.
The heartfelt duet, from Jake’s debut EP, Love Out of Time, is a perfect pairing of the country star’s show-stopping baritone and Kelly’s always-impressive dynamic vocals, and the single has thrilled country and Voice fans alike, peaking at No. 10 on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart.
Welcome back, @jakehootmusic. ❤️ We love his duet with @KellyClarkson. #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/iPlRCKHqH0
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 19, 2021
he pair performed “I Would’ve Loved You” together on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” back in March, and Jake shared a special message of thanks to his coach for all her support since his big win.
“I’m so grateful to @kellyclarkson for always being so supportive and kind since my time on @nbcthevoice!” he wrote on Instagram. “If you havent downloaded the song yet, find it anywhere and everywhere! Love all yall!”
The two-part season finale of “The Voice” airs next Monday and Tuesday, May 24-25, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the former “Voice” champ in the video below!
MORE FROM ET:
‘The Voice’: How to Vote for the Top 5 Wildcard Instant Save
‘The Voice’: Jake Hoot Reveals What Coach Kelly Clarkson Said After Winning Season 17 (Exclusive)
‘The Voice’: Watch the Top 9 Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!