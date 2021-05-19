Demi Lovato has revealed they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns to they/them moving forward.

The singer shared a series of tweets and a video message, saying they’d come to understand their gender identity after a lot of “healing and self-reflective work.”

Lovato announced, “I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

They added in another tweet, “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way.”

The musician went on to say in a video message for their new podcast “4D with Demi Lovato”, “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering.

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

They captioned the post, “Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

Lovato, who announced they were pansexual in March, has been incredibly open with fans over the years, with them recently speaking out about their near-fatal 2018 overdose in their “Dancing with the Devil” YouTube documentary series.

They also discussed ending their engagement to Max Ehrich, admitting in an interview with Glamour: “When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am.

“This past year, I was engaged to a man and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘This is a huge sign.’ I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”