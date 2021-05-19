“The Voice” is headed to the finals with the Top 5 artists of season 20!

Monday’s live show featured performances from each of the Top 9 artists, and on Tuesday, host Carson Daly shared with the season 20 coaches — Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas — which singer from each of their teams received the most votes and will be representing them in next week’s finale. Next, the remaining five artists will perform one last time, competing for the final Wildcard Instant Save of the season, to be the final member of the Top 5.

Viewers can vote during the episode for their favourite remaining performer to move on to next week’s live shows, by using “The Voice”s official app, or on NBC.com/VoiceVote.

See which artists made the Top 5 below!

TEAM KELLY

Kenzie Wheeler

TEAM LEGEND

Victor Solomon

TEAM NICK

Rachel Mac

TEAM BLAKE

Cam Anthony

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Competing for the final Instant Save of the season were Team Kelly’s Corey Ward and Gihanna Zoë, Team Legend’s Pia Renee, Team Nick’s Dana Monique, and Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young.

And the winner, and the final member of “The Voice” season 20’s Top 5, is… Jordan Matthew Young!

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 contestants have also had the help of their Mega Mentor: rap legend Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop while he worked with singers during the Knockout rounds, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the teams and impart his own experiences on the up-and-coming stars. But, while he had thoughts on each of the season 20 coaches, Snoop wasn’t playing favourites!

“It’s hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there’s so much talent inside of each team,” he marvelled. “Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person’s gonna win, but it seems like there’s about six or seven record deals up in here.”

“The Voice”s two-part season finale airs next Monday and Tuesday, May 24-25, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below!

