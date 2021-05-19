Michael Cera is an inspiration.

On Tuesday, WILLOW (a.k.a. Willow Smith) appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and revealed the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” actor was her inspiration for learning guitar.

“I honestly think it was brewing in me for a while that I knew I needed to play an instrument to really call myself a musician, and really wanted to do that,” she told the host. “It was around the time that I found out that Michael Cera had made music.

“I think that was the breaking point.”

Asked about her upcoming album, WILLOW insisted that it will be released this summer, “And we’re going to see a lot of collaborations on this album.”

Also on the show, WILLOW performed her song “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” featuring Travis Barker, who brought some real pop-punk energy.