ABC just dropped the new teaser for upcoming drama “Queens”.
Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy’s characters reunite on stage for the first time in 20 years in the recently released clip.
“Queens” tells the story of “four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), Brianna (Eve) and Valeria (Velazquez), who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”
Pepi Sonuga (Lauren Rice), Daphne Austin (Felice), Mychal-Bella Bowman (Venus) and Kevin Mikal Curry (Juice) also star in the drama.
The stars took to Twitter to promote the series:
The Queens are coming back for their crowns 👑 @TheRealEve @naturinaughton @nadinevelazquez @abc_queens #QueensABC pic.twitter.com/LbszJjUjR2
— b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 18, 2021
Queens are coming to take back their crowns 👑. @naturinaughton , @nadinevelazquez & @4everBrandy we’re all coming to ABC in the new drama, Queens. #QueensABC @abc_queens @ABCNetwork 👑 pic.twitter.com/W8TPXF34Wg
— EVE (@TheRealEve) May 18, 2021
🔥🔥WE AINT PLAYING NO GAMES! #QUEENS coming to #ABC this Fall! @abc_queens with my beautiful queens @therealeve @brandy & @nadinevelazquez 💥 💥 💥 💥 #Blessed #BestPreBirthdayGiftEver ❤️❤️ https://t.co/YdeL8sB54z
— Naturi Naughton (@naturinaughton) May 18, 2021