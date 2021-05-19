Click to share this via email

ABC just dropped the new teaser for upcoming drama “Queens”.

Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy’s characters reunite on stage for the first time in 20 years in the recently released clip.

BRANDY, EVE, NATURI NAUGHTON, NADINE VELAZQUEZ IN “QUEENS”. Credit: ABC/Kimberly Simms

“Queens” tells the story of “four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s — Naomi (Brandy), Jill (Naughton), Brianna (Eve) and Valeria (Velazquez), who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”

Pepi Sonuga (Lauren Rice), Daphne Austin (Felice), Mychal-Bella Bowman (Venus) and Kevin Mikal Curry (Juice) also star in the drama.

The stars took to Twitter to promote the series: