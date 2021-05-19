The fake-meat business officially has Drake on its side.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles-based company Daring Foods, which specializes in plant-based faux-chicken products, announced that Drake has invested $40 million in its venture.

“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” Daring Foods CEO Ross Mackay told Complex.

Talking to The Beet about his investment, Drake said, “I was immediately drawn to the Daring team’s mission to transform how we eat and I am excited to invest in and support a product I enjoy.”

With its latest round of investments, the company plans to expand its team and its retail and distribution business.

Drake has been open about his veganism, revealing in a 2018 Twitch stream that he was no longer eating meat, and seemingly confirming it in an Instagram post later that year.