The cast of “Friends” are finally back together.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer recently reunited for an upcoming HBO Max special, and they spoke to People about what it was like being on the Warner Bros. set again.

“I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories,” Cox shared.

“It’s funny, when we do get together, it’s like no time has passed,” LeBlanc added. “We pick up right where we left off.”

Aniston said their first thought was, “Oh God, how are we going to get through [the reunion] alive, without just crying our faces off?”

“It was kind of melancholy, I guess. Right?” LeBlanc added, as Kudrow said: “Yeah, emotional.”

The cast members explained what they thought their characters would be doing today, with Aniston telling the mag of Rachel Green: “I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it’s sort of a small franchise. Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side.”

Cox added of Monica Geller, “I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them. Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Kudrow thinks Phoebe Buffay would be “living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she’s in charge of the arts program for the school. And just… the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.”

Perry said Chandler Bing “would be a wonderful father,” adding: “And a wonderful comedy writer.”

While LeBlanc said Joey Tribbiani “would have opened a chain of sandwich shops,” with Perry joking: “And eaten all the sandwiches.”

Schwimmer said Ross, aside from “playin’ with the bones” as a paleontologist, “would’ve invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids.”

“Dinosaur-themed sandwich shop,” added LeBlanc. “Bronto-burger.”

The group, who named Aniston and Schwimmer as “the biggest flirts” on set, also spoke about the bond that will forever exist among them.

Aniston gushed of what it was like reuniting, “Family. It’s like a family. I don’t have sisters. It’s what I would assume sisters are like,” as Kudrow added: “Yeah. And I know that I can text or call, and I feel like we can pick up right where we left off, and no time has passed. We’re connected no matter what.”

Aniston said, “No matter what, ‘til death do us part.”