Sinead O’Connor can count Bette Midler as an ally.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Midler praised the controversial musician, referring to a comment on a recent New York Times profile of O’Connor.

The commenter in the post referenced the iconic moment on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” when O’Connor tore up a photo of the pope during a performance, praising the artist for her stand against the Catholic Church at the time.

Midler responded by saying of O’Connor, “Turns out she was right about… everything.”

This is re Sinead O’Connor, who has written her memoir. Turns out she was right about…everything. pic.twitter.com/FvL2hSQOCu — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 19, 2021

Seeing Midler’s tweet, O’Connor responded, sharing her love for the 75-year-old entertainment legend and talked about recording a cover of her song “The Rose”.

Oh my effing God! Bette Midler! I have adored her for years! Her tweet had totally made my day!! What a wonderful joy to wake up to!!!

Love you, Bette… so much. https://t.co/jTAa8qdSH3 — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) May 19, 2021

Years ago I recorded a version of @BetteMidler 's song, The Rose.

MAJOR healing song for abuse survivors. I never released it but will post it on Twitter later. My lovely ex husband, John Reynolds, who produced it, is hunting for it right now : ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) May 19, 2021

Talking about tearing up the pope’s photo, O’Conner told the Times, “I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant.”