Sinead O’Connor can count Bette Midler as an ally.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Midler praised the controversial musician, referring to a comment on a recent New York Times profile of O’Connor.

The commenter in the post referenced the iconic moment on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” when O’Connor tore up a photo of the pope during a performance, praising the artist for her stand against the Catholic Church at the time.

Midler responded by saying of O’Connor, “Turns out she was right about… everything.”

Seeing Midler’s tweet, O’Connor responded, sharing her love for the 75-year-old entertainment legend and talked about recording a cover of her song “The Rose”.

Talking about tearing up the pope’s photo, O’Conner told the Times, “I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant.”