Anna Paquin took a swipe at “bigots” on social media Tuesday as she revealed she’s a proud bisexual.

The New Zealand-Canadian actress, who married Stephen Moyer in 2010, shared a powerful message about her sexuality ahead of Pride Month 2021.

Paquin had previously shared:

She also called out one “asshat” in particular in her comments section.

The star later said:

Paquin has been open about her sexuality over the years, coming out as bisexual in a 2010 PSA for the Give a Damn campaign.