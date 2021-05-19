Jennifer Hudson has a lot of “respect” for Aretha Franklin.

MGM released a new trailer for “Respect”, the biopic of the Queen of Soul, on Wednesday ahead of the feature film’s August premiere.

“Respect” — Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc

“Aretha sent me back to music school, which I am in: Aretha Music School,” Hudson told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Detroit Times. “I still get on the piano every day. And I feel as an actor, if I am going to portray someone who played, especially to the extent that she did? Oh Jennifer, you better get over here on this piano and figure out something.”

Hudson confirmed that while her piano skills have improved, “I will never be on Ms. Franklin’s level, let me be clear.”

“It’s Aretha Franklin, and we all love her,” she said. “She’s a world treasure, not a national treasure, a world treasure, and what better way to bring people back to the theatres than through the Queen of Soul?”

“Respect” premieres August 13 and also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, and Mary J. Blige.