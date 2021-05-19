Luann De Lesseps is all right with the drama.

The “Real Housewives” star is on the latest episode of “Chanel In The City with Chanel Omari”, and she talks about starring in the upcoming season of “Housewives All-Stars”.

“I was very trepidatious about going on this trip because I didn’t know a lot of the women,” she admits. “Of course, there’s always drama because you have all these women from all the different franchises together. So there’s always drama but there’s always with some good fun and bonding moments.”

De Lesseps also mentions co-star Bethenny Frankel.

“I haven’t been in touch with Bethenny,” she says. “Bethenny’s left the show and kind of has moved on and that’s cool. And I wish her the best.”

On the subject of dating, De Lesseps has a few things to say about dating apps.

“I want to get off the dating apps,” she says. “I’m not really using them because I feel like, at the end of the pandemic, it’s time to get out there and meet people in person. And I’m just not a ‘dating app’ person. I’m like a bad online shopper, too. I like to touch and feel things.”

She does reveal, though, that she’s recently met someone she is interested in.

“I was in Mexico a lot and I met a very cute guy from Mexico. So I would say, I want somebody with a lot of integrity, good manners. Someone who is loyal, someone who worships the ground that I walk on,” she says, adding later, “I was going to take a Spanish lesson because I like this Mexican guy.”