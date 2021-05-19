Author R.L. Stine’s Fear Street book series entranced generations. Now, those PG-rated scarefests are getting a lot more thrills and terror for an R-rated take from Netflix.

The “Fear Street Trilogy” of horror films will arrive on Netflix over three consecutive weeks this July with each instalment based on Stine’s beloved series and set in different eras. The first movie, “Part 1: 1994”, will start streaming July 2, followed by “Part 2: 1978” on July 9 and, finally, “Part 3: 1666” on July 16.

The official synopsis for the trilogy reads, “In 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.”

Each film features an ensemble cast, including “Stranger Things”‘ Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink, plus Gillian Jacobs and Jordana Spiro. All three instalments are directed by Leigh Janiak.

Author Stine teases that he has seen all three horror films and gives the horrors within a thumbs up.

“‘Fear Street fans are in for a treat, and some major surprises,” he says via a statement from Netflix. “Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”