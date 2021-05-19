It’s good news for “Harry Potter” fans.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” later this year with two new, unscripted Wizarding World specials, a limited “Harry Potter” fan quiz competition series, and a dedicated retrospective special.

This magical unscripted game show and retrospective aim to find some of the biggest self-proclaimed fans to celebrate and test their Wizarding World knowledge, a press released confirmed.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, the limited series “will include four one-hour quiz challenges followed by the film retrospective, all set to premiere on HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and TBS in the U.S. later this year.”

The specials will feature hundreds of trivia questions, as well as surprise guests. Casting is currently underway in the U.S.

“To celebrate the dedicated fans old and new who have passionately kept the Wizarding World magic alive in so many forms for decades, these exciting specials will celebrate their ‘Harry Potter’ fandom in a must-see multiplatform TV event,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics.

“All ‘Potter’ fans can gear up for this ultimate one-of-a-kind celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and studying their Wizarding World knowledge. For fans who have always wanted to discover what it might be like to take the O.W.L. exams, this is as close as they are going to get!”

A play-along component will also allow viewers to don their own Hogwarts robes and swish and flick their wands from home.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” opened in theatres on Nov. 16, 2001.