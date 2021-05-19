Christine Quinn is a new mom and loving it.

On Saturday, the “Selling Sunset” star welcomed her first baby, a boy named Christian Georges Dumontet, following an emergency C-section.

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Reunite To Start Filming Season 4

“Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone,” Quinn told People. “It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him, and to raise him.”

She added, “Let’s just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!”

Quinn said that her water broke just after getting home to relax from production on season 4 of the reality series.

“It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies,” she said. “I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation.”

RELATED: ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Admits ‘It’s OK To Not Be OK’ As Ex-Husband Remains Missing

She also said her husband Christian Richard was her “rock” during the birth.

“He was very calm throughout the whole process. One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital.”

Quinn added of holding her baby for the first time, “It was the most magical moment of my life. Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms. It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can’t believe that we created this little miracle.”