Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton on "The Voice"

“The Voice” has a star-studded musical lineup planned for its milestone season 20 finale.

It was previously announced that former judge Adam Levine would return alongside Maroon 5 for a performance of “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The updated lineup, announced Wednesday, takes it up a few notches.

“Peaches” singer Justin Bieber, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and “The Voice” personality Gwen Stefani have all been added to the lineup. Other performers include Blake Shelton, Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Coaches Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and John Legend will perform with their final artists. By the night’s end, one of the finalists – Cam Anthony, Jordan Matthew Young, Kenzie Wheeler, Victor Solomon, or Rachel Mac – will be crowned the season’s winner.

The season 20 live finale of “The Voice” takes place on Tuesday, May 25.