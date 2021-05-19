Kelly Clarkson fans are about to “Get Lucky” with her latest televised cover.

Clarkson and her house band, Y’all, covered young Daft Punk, Pharrell and Nile Rodgers’ “Get Lucky” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Her performance was the latest in a long string of “Kellyoke” covers.

“Get Lucky” was released by Daft Punk, Pharrell and Rodgers in April 2013. The critically-acclaimed disco track topped charts in nearly three dozen countries and won two Grammys, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Debbie Gibson’s “Lost in Your Eyes”, Aerosmith’s “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)” and Coldplay’s “Yellow”.

Also singing a cover on Tuesday’s show was Sir Tom Jones, who belted out his rendition of Bob Dylan’s “One More Cup Of Coffee” from his new album Surrounded By Time.