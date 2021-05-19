Darius Rucker is opening up about his epic transition from pop to country music.

After years with Hootie And The Blowfish, the singer, 55, stepped away from pop to try something new and in a new interview on Clint Black’s upcoming talk show, “Talking In Circles”, Rucker opens up about giving that transition everything he had.

RELATED: Darius Rucker Foots The Bill For Entire IHOP Restaurant

“We were in a meeting, the very first meeting about the record when I was finishing it up. I said to him, ‘What do you do if you’re the low guy? What do you do if you’re the new guy?'” Rucker recalls in the preview from the debut episode. “And they were like, ‘Well you do a radio tour. But we didn’t think you would do that.’ And I said, ‘Light it up.’ We went to almost every radio station in the country.”

He continued, “For me, it was, if we’re gonna do it on this level, I was going to give it all I had. I knew the best way I could do that was to let everybody that were the people playing the songs to know that I know I’m not anything in this genre. I’m just trying to get on the radio like everybody else. If you play my song, great. If not, hey man we had a beer, it was cool.”

RELATED: Peter Frampton, Darius Rucker & Many More Team Up For ‘Stand By Me’ Cover

Soon, Rucker’s first country single in 2008, “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It”, helped him to become the first Black artist to chart a No. 1 country hit since Charley Pride in 1983.

“We went around with that attitude, and people liked the song,” he said. “And that was really cool.”

“Talking In Circles” premieres on May 22 and will later air conversations with guests like Rucker, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Rodney Crowell, Keb’ Mo, John Rich, Sara Evans, Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner and Trace Adkins.