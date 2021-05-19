The Addams Family has found its new Wednesday.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Tim Burton has cast actress Jenna Ortega as the classic character in the new live-action Netflix series “Wednesday”.

Ortega will played the young Wednesday Addams, as a student at the Nevermore Academy attempting to master her psychic abilities, stop a killing spree and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years earlier.

Burton is directing and executive producing the series, which offers a new take on the macabre characters, which first originated in a 1930s comic strip, and has since spawned TV series, live-action films, animated films and more.

The character of Wednesday Addams has previously been played by a number of actresses, including Christina Ricci and Chloe Grace Moretz in the recent animated adaptations.