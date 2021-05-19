The long-awaited “Friends” reunion is almost here and HBO Max has a new trailer to prove it.

HBO Max had a “Friends” reunion show all mapped out; however, the long-anticipated event was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will not have to wait much longer as the streaming service releases a new trailer ahead of the premiere next week.

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all scheduled for the reunion, but that’s not all. An impressive roster of celebrity guest stars will also appear, including: BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Kit Harington, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck, Justin Bieber and Reese Witherspoon.

The “Friends” reunion is scheduled to air May 27 on HBO Max.