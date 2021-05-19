Sara Ramírez is joining HBO Max’s “Sex And The City” reboot.

According to Deadline, the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum has been cast alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon in the upcoming “And Just Like That…” sequel series.

The outlet reports Ramírez will play a new character, Che Diaz (they/them), a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) is regularly featured.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the ‘Sex And The City’ family,” said executive producer Michael Patrick King. “Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.”

“And Just Like That” follows Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Davis) and Miranda Hobbs (Nixon) as they navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The upcoming series is expected to begin production in New York this summer. The season will feature 10 half-hour episodes.