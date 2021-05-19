Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Queen has suffered another heartache after her beloved puppy Fergus passed away.

The dorgi pup, who was only about 5-months-old, was said to have been given to Her Majesty by Prince Andrew when Prince Philip fell sick earlier this year.

Sources confirmed the sad news to ET Canada, but didn’t release a statement.

RELATED: The Queen Welcomes Two New Puppies During Lockdown

Andrew reportedly gave his mother two dachshund-corgi crosses – Fergus and Muick – to stop her feeling “down and alone in the castle.”

Her husband Philip passed away at age 99 on April 9.

A source told The Sun of the Queen’s latest loss, “The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period.

“Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband.”

The Sun claimed Fergus was named after the Queen’s uncle, Cpt Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died in 1915 at age 26 as he led an attack on German lines at the Battle of Loos in France during World War One.

The Queen, who still has older dorgi Candy along with Muick, who is named after a beauty spot in Balmoral, Scotland, lost her beloved dorgi, Vulcan, last year.

Before that, Her Majesty’s dog Willow was put down in April 2018 after suffering a cancer-related illness. Her final corgi, Whisper, then sadly died six months later.