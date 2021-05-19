Kristoff St. John is finally getting his “Young And The Restless” send-off.

According to People, two years after his death, the actor, who played the beloved Neil Winters on Global’s long-running soap, will be remembered in an upcoming tribute episode.

The special will feature the actors who portray the children of Winters, Lily (Christel Khalil), Devon (Bryton James) and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines), as they plan a walking tour of Genoa City featuring sights and sounds from Winter’s past. Flashbacks from St. John’s most iconic moments on “Y&R” will also be featured.

Winter’s friends and other members of his family will also join in, including, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Neil’s nephew, Dr. Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic).

St. John starred as Winter for three decades before his sudden death in 2019. At the time the Los Angeles County coroner’s office listed his cause of death as “hypertrophic heart disease… and effects of ethanol.” His death was officially ruled an accident.

St. John’s tribute episode will air Friday, May 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.