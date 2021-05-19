The upcoming instalment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Lifetime Canada movie saga has found its new leads.

Announced fittingly on the royal couple’s third wedding anniversary, it was revealed that Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton have officially been cast as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace”.

Production for the romance film is slated to begin in Vancouver the week of May 21, with a fall 2021 debut on the small screen.

Photo: Lifetime

Dean and Morton will be taking over the franchise from previous duos: Parisa Fitz-Henry and Murray Fraser in 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance”, and Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field in 2019’s “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace” will explore “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

The movie is also set to address Markle’s “growing isolation and sadness” along with the Duke’s fear that “history would repeat itself.”

Returning cast members include Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Steve Coulter as Prince Charles, and Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II. An air date on Lifetime Canada is still to be announced.