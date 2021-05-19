Two famous people dating is a bad idea in Michael Che’s eyes.

The star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” was on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM Tuesday and the host asked him if he’d ever date a fellow celebrity.

“Absolutely not… you can have them all,” he joked.

“Famous relationships seem miserable to me,” Che continued. “It’s a very, very hard thing to do. Like, if you’re in love and it’s beautiful, I totally get it, but for me… that seems like so much work.” He also added, “The sexiest thing a woman can ask me is ‘So, what do you do?’ That is beautiful… I just want a nice, boring librarian. Nobody famous.”

Che also talked about issues of diversity on “SNL”, and how that affected his writing for the sketch show.

“When I first got here it was just Kenan [Thompson] and Jay [Pharoah] in the cast, but there was no Black writers,” he said. “If I were to write — or if a Black writer were to write — something that’s specific to Black humor, an all-white staff might not get the joke, so it’s deemed not funny, so it doesn’t go on the air.”

That said, things have improved over the years, and Che said, “[Sketches] that probably wouldn’t have gotten the benefit of the doubt then will get it now because there are more people in the room that [appreciate it]. That’s got to do with race, that’s got to do with gender, that’s got to do with youth. Having that diversity in the room makes the show more diverse.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.