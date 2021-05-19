Tiffany Haddish is dishing on rumours about her replacing Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres is set to wrap up “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” next year, and word through the grapevine is that Haddish will replace her. The “Night School” teacher addressed the rumours in a new interview.

“I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it,” she told “The Breakfast Club” in a recent interview. “The reason I’ve even been popping up guest-hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off.”

“I’m learning a new skill. That’s it. Y’all just watching me learn in front of everybody,” she continued. “I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over because ain’t nobody talk to me about that… ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that.”

Haddish teased that she would entertain the idea “if I could get what Ellen getting.”