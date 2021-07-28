Summer is just around the corner and it’s time to update those summer playlists with some beloved throwbacks.

In celebration of impending sunshine, here are X one-hit wonders of the summer.

RELATED: 11 ‘Ice Cream’ Songs To Satisfy Your Summer Cravings

“Feel it Still” (2017) – Portugal. the Man

Portugal. the Man was right. The groovy, up-tempo caught everyone’s ear back in 2017 and four years later, we “Feel It Still”.

“Ex’s & Oh’s” (2015) – Elle King

Elle King set the world on fire with the release of “Ex’s & Oh’s”, the lead single from her debut album Love Stuff. The critically-acclaimed song peaked at no. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in Czech Republic, Iceland, Mexico and the U.S.

“I Love It” (2013) – Icona Pop ft. Charli XCX

Pop fans everywhere were shouting “I Love It” when Icona Pop and Charli XCX released their celebratory collaboration in 2013.

“We No Speak Americano” (2010) – YolandaBe Cool and DCUP

Yolanda Be Cool & DCUP conjured up an instant classic with this high-octane, irresistible catchy tune. The song topped charts in nearly two dozen countries.

“American Boy” (2009) – Estelle



From Americano to “American Boy”, Kanye West teamed with British singer Estelle for this beloved 2009 track. And you are not mistaken, that is a young John Legend featured in the music video.

“Shake It” (2008) – Metro Station

Metro Station had just about everyone shaking it with their aptly named 2008 hit, “Shake It”. The duo consisted of singer Mason Musso and bassist/guitarist Trace Cyrus, the older brothers of “Hannah Montana” stars Mitchel Musso and Miley Cyrus, respectively.

“The Boys of Summer” (2003) – The Ataris



The Ataris lit up the summer of 2003 with their twist on Don Henley of The Eagles’ “The Boys of Summer”.

“Who Let the Dogs Out” (2000) – Baha Men



“Who Lets the Dog Out?” is a question people all around the world have asked themselves for the last 21 years. Baha Men’s unison shouting (and subsequent barking) are forever engrained in the ears and minds of many across the globe.

“Get Down” (2000) – B4-4

B4-4’s “Get Down” was a hit among their young audience circa 2000; however, the subject matter of the song has raised eyebrows in the years following its release.

“Steal My Sunshine” (1999) – Len

May is coming to a close and as June ushers in, the last thing anyone wants is to “Steal My Sunshine”. Len marked their entry into the summer hit lexicon with this fist-pumping 1999 hit.

RELATED: Best Books To Break Into This Summer

“Mambo No. 5” (1999) – Lou Bega



While not strictly about summer, there is arguably no song better equipped to get you in that thumping, hand-clapping spirit of sunshine as Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5”.

“Barbie Girl” (1997) – Aqua



The summer heat means ocean breeze and swimming pools. Aqua means “Barbie Girl”. The math checks out.

“Macarena” (1995) – Los Del Rio



Throw on Los Del Rio’s “Macarena” and you will be hard-pressed to find a single person at the party who can’t dance the famous dance. The song’s sheer ability to get everyone on their feet earns it a place on this summer list.

“Baby Got Back” (1992) – Sir Mix-A-Lot



“Macarena” will get you on your feet, but “Baby Got Back” will have you dropping it low. You can thank Sir Mix-A-Lot for this timeless 1992 jam.

“I’m Too Sexy” (1991) – Right Said Fred



Dropping it low might have you feeling “I’m Too Sexy”, but it’s Right Said Fred you have to thank for even giving you the thought. A tremendously memed song before memes were even a thing, “I’m Too Sexy” is the ultimate song of self-validation for EVERYONE in a swimsuit.

“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” (1998) – Bobby McFerrin

2020 and 2021 were rough years on a global scale, so Bobby McFerrin is travelling from 1998 with this piece of advice: “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”.

“I Want Candy (1982) – Bow Wow Wow



Aaron Carter may have reminded a generation, but you can thank Bow Wow Wow for perfectly encapsulating a globally shared sentiment — especially on Halloween — “I Want Candy”.

“My Sharona” (1979) – The Knack



Everyone knows about “Roxanne”, “Jolene” and “Billie Jean”, but every summer for 40-plus years people remember “My Sharona”. You can thank The Knack for that.

“MMMBop” (1997) – Hanson

You can’t talk about summer bops without mentioning Hanson’s aptly named, “MMMBop”.

“Tubthumping” (1997) – Chunbawumba

You can bop with “MMMBop” and thumb with Chunbawumba’s 1997 smash, “Tubthumping”.