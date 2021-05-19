Click to share this via email

The Boston Red Sox are showing some love for Jennifer Lopez.

In the days following the news of JLo’s rumoured reunion with Ben Affleck, the MLB team shared a hilarious shoutout to the superstar.

The team, which happens to be Affleck’s favourite, posted a TikTok memory of Lopez at one of their games in 2019. She was in attendance with her now ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez previously played for the New York Yankees, which is one the Sox’s biggest rivals, before retiring from ball in 2016.

“Miss you, @J-Lo #redsox #neverforgetyou #jlo #fenway,” the team captioned the clip.

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and later got engaged in 2019. They called it quits earlier this year.

Affleck and Lopez previously dated, and were engaged between 2002 to early 2004.