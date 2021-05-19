The twisted universe of “Rick and Morty” will be expanding.

During WarnerMedia’s virtual upfront on Wednesday, Adult Swim announced plans for a spin-off called “The Vindicators”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new animated series is inspired by the intergalactic crimefighting team featured in episode of “Rick and Morty”.

“Answer the Vindibeacon and join your old pals Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob as they fight crime, avert genocides and yuk it up without Rick and Morty,” reads the synopsis for the new spin-off, which comes from executive producers Erica Rosbe and Sarah Carbiener, along with “Rick and Morty” creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

“We are thrilled to work in the ‘Rick and Morty’ universe again, and these shorts are an incredible opportunity to explore what happens in the aftermath of the Vindicators saving (or destroying) worlds,” said Carbiener and Rosbe in a statement. “We’re so excited to show how this team of superheroes is plenty dysfunctional whether Rick’s around to have half of them murdered or not.”

Other news announced by Adult Swim includes a spin-off of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force”, titled “Aquadonk Side Pieces”, and new time-travel series “Alabama Jackson” from the producers of “Robot Chicken”, created by and featuring “Scrubs” star Donald Faison as the voice of the titular character.

“It’s been my dream to create something with stop-motion animation ever since Seth Green showed me clips of this crazy sketch show he was working on where the stars were the toys I grew up playing with,” said Faison in a statement. “For it to come full circle and for my show to be made with this same team of artists only makes me more excited to explore the stories of Alabama Jackson!”

The new season of “Rick and Morty” will debut June 20 on Adult Swim.