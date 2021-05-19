Jonas Brothers are gearing up to hit the road, with Kelsea Ballerini.

The musical brothers, made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, shared the news on Wednesday, revealing they will hit 44 cities during their “Remember This” tour – likely due to COVID, the tour doesn’t currently have any Canadian dates set.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce… WE ARE GOING ON TOUR THIS SUMMER and we’re bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini,” an official post from the trio read. “Had to make sure we could see you guys as soon as we could!”

RELATED: Exclusive: Joe Jonas Reveals New Jonas Brothers Music Is ‘Right Around The Corner’

Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget 😎 Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/pICa2HkkNH — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

Following the announcement, Ballerini, a self-described Jonas superfan, shared her own post, a video of herself covering the JoBro classic “Burnin’ Up”.

The pop tune turned country for the singer’s rendition. “Sooo I’ll see y’all on TOUR with the JONAS BROTHERS this fall 🙌🏼🤍🍭✨” she captioned the post.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Drops New Jonas Brothers Song on Deluxe ‘Spaceman’ Album

sooo I’ll see y’all on TOUR with the JONAS BROTHERS this fall 🙌🏼🤍🍭✨ pic.twitter.com/kitzpMTfI2 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 19, 2021

Nick chatted with Entertainment Tonight following the epic news, and ahead of his hosting gig at the Billboard Music Awards, and gushed, “We just announced… that we’re going back on tour in August with our good friend Kelsea Ballerini as our special guest… so it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

The tour kicks off on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale on May 27.