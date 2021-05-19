PETA gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a vegan-friendly gift for their anniversary.

To celebrate their third year of marriage, the animal rights organization sent the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex matching vegan sneakers since the third anniversary is traditionally known as the “leather” anniversary.

According to PETA, the gift, which was two matching pairs of vegan Stan Smith sneakers from Adidas, offers “an animal-friendly alternative to Markle’s go-to casual shoes.” Markle is known to wear French brand Vejas casually, which is also a vegan brand.

“We know how much you care about animals and the environment — unlike the leather industry, which kills over 1 billion animals every year and whose end product is ranked the most polluting material in fashion,” writes PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in an accompanying letter to the couple. “We, therefore, sought to mark your special day in a modern, eco-conscious, and animal-friendly way.”

Newkirk adds, “We hope you love the gift and that the shoes will inspire you to continue to embrace vegan fashion.”

In a press release, the organization says, “the world’s largest leather producers revealed that gentle calves were branded on the face and cows and bulls were electroshocked and beaten before being killed for their skin. Turning animal skins into leather requires the use of 130 different chemicals — including cyanide — and leather production releases massive amounts of the carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.