A new addition to the “NCIS” franchise is coming in the fall, and on Wednesday star Vanessa Lachey appeared in a new sneak peek at “NCIS Hawai’i”.

Lachey heads the cast as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, who has “risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.”

“I am the first female lead of the ‘NCIS’ franchise and I don’t take that lightly,” says Lachey in the clip.

“And I’m excited to bring a different layer to this role, and hopefully inspire this next generation of young girls and women”

Discussing her character, she reveals that Jane Tennant “is the mother of a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, and that is real life, juggling life and love and work.”

Hawaii, she adds, is “the perfect setting for ‘NCIS’ and the next chapter of the franchise,” adding that she’s “travelled there a little bit.”

As Lachey reveals, “I was born on an Air Force Base in the Philippines and passed through Hawai’i. I obviously know the first layer that most people know when they pass through, and you see the beautiful waters and the beaches, but what I’m interested to show is the depth to the people of Hawai’i.”