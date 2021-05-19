Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The 2021 virtual edition of the Canadian Screen Awards continues this week, with Wednesday bringing the winners in the Creative Arts and Performance categories.

Not surprisingly, the big winner was “Schitt’s Creek”, which racked up six wins for its swan-song season, including a Best Writing, Comedy win for star/co-creator Dan Levy and Best Supporting Actress, Comedy award for Emily Hampshire.

Running as a close second for number of awards was “Baroness Von Sketch Show” with four, including Best Direction, Variety or Sketch Comedy, Best Writing, Variety or Sketch Comedy and Best Performance, Sketch Comedy (Individual or Ensemble).

RELATED: ‘Corner Gas Animated’, Sarah Polley, ‘PAW Patrol’ & Andrew Phung Lead Day 2 Of 2021 Canadian Screen Awards

Also winning multiple awards for its final season was “Kim’s Convenience”, with three wins, including Andrew Phung winning for Best Supporting Actor, Comedy.

“Cardinal” also took home three awards, including a win for Shawn Doyle in the Best Guest Performance, Drama Series category.

History’s “Vikings” captured two awards: for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound, Fiction.

RELATED: ‘Canada’s Drag Race’, ‘Property Brothers’, Jann Arden Among Canadian Screen Awards Lifestyle And Reality Winners

Meanwhile, Global’s “Departure” received a bittersweet victory, with late star Christopher Plummer winning a posthumous award for Best Supporting Actor, Drama.

A complete list of all the evening’s winners can be found here.