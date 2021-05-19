Cher celebrates her 75th birthday on Thursday, May 20, but that’s not all she’s celebrating.

On Wednesday, she took to Twitter to announce that “Universal is Doing [a] Biopic” about her, with Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman to produce.

As she points out, the duo produced “Mamma Mia!” and its sequel (in which Cher had a prominent role).

RELATED: Cher Talks About How She Saved An Elephant In Pakistan: ‘This Is Like A Fairytale Ending’

Also on board is Eric Roth, who’ll write the screenplay; as Cher notes, among his credits are the scripts for “Forrest Gump”, “A Star is Born” and her own 1987 legal thriller “Suspect”.

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.

THEYY PRODUCED

BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&

MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️

FORREST GUMP

A STAR IS BORN

SUSPECT

TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

According to a report in Deadline, details of the as-yet-untitled biopic have yet to be revealed. However, it appears the Cher biopic “will not be a break-into-song musical like ‘Mamma Mia!’ and probably more likely a closer cousin to a biopic like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.”

Producers Goetzman and Craymer confirmed the news to Deadline.

RELATED: Cher Really Did Jump On Her Bed When Joe Biden Won The Election

“Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen. One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision,” Craymer said in a statement. “Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”