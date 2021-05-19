Mariska Hargitay is having one of those days — the kind that wind up in the emergency room.

On May 19, the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star shared a photo of herself outside New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery, with one of her knees in a brace while her opposing ankle was likewise in a brace.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote in the caption to her photo.

She also added a piece of hard-earned advice: “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.”

She concluded on a positive note, writing, “Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy😜.”

After sharing her post, Hargitay received an outpouring of sympathy from her celebrity pals, including Demi Lovato, Cynthia Erivo, Debra Messing and more.