Fans of “Parks and Recreation” will have fond memories of Mouse Rat, the band formed by Andy Dwyer (played by Chris Pratt) and some musically inclined buddies.

Now comes the unexpected news that Pratt and Mouse Rat have entered the studio to record a bona fide album, with the first single available now.

Released to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of “Parks and Rec” fixture Li’l Sebastian, “5000 Candles in the Wind” is a tribute to the beloved Pawnee pony, and is available digitally; the song was debuted in May 2020 when the cast reunited for a quarantine reunion special.

Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images — Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

According to Entertainment Weekly,Mouse Rat’s full-length debut album will be dropping on Aug. 27. Titled The Awesome Album, the LP will be released by Dualtone Music in conjunction with Entertainment 720 (which, as serious “Parks and Rec” fans will recall, was the company founded by Aziz Ansari’s Tom Haverford).

“Any creative business coming out of Pawnee is tied to Haverford,” Dualtone president Paul Roper said in a tongue-in-cheek statement bursting with references to the show.

“From Rent-a-Swag to Tommy Fresh cologne and Tom’s Bistro, not to mention his business ideas not yet formed like the scented phone, talking tissues, contact lenses that display text messages, and the glitter-infused laundry detergent Sparkle Suds, partnering with Entertainment 720’s hype machine was essential,” Roper said of Haverford. “The man is an idea factory.”

The Awesome Album features 15 tracks, two from Pawnee band Land Ho! (a.k.a. Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy) and another, “Catch Your Dream”, featuring vocals by Pawnee jazz legend Duke Silver (the alter ego of Nick Offerman’s Ron Swanson).

Below is the complete tracklist for The Awesome Album:

“5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian)”

“The Pit”

“Sex Hair”

“Catch Your Dream” (feat. Duke Silver)

“Two Birds Holding Hands”

“Ann Song”

“The Way You Look Tonight”

“Menace Ball”

“Remember”

“Get A Kick Out Of You”

“Tonight”

“I’ve Got You Under My Skin”

“Only Have Eyes For You”

“Pickled Ginger” (performed by Land Ho!)

“Cold Water” (Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)