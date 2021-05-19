CBS has just unveiled a new clip about its upcoming series “FBI: International”, the third series in the franchise that includes the original “FBI” and its spin-off, “FBI: Most Wanted”.

“I wanted to do it because my uncle in an FBI agent,” explains series creator Dick Wolf in a new CBS clip announcing the new series.

“I’ve admired the way they’ve gone about a lot of stuff. They are believers in the fact that the system works,” says Wolf, whose other TV creations include NBC’s “Law & Order” and “Chicago” franchises.

“Headquartered in Prague, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be,” the official network synopsis says of “FBI International”. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.”

“I knew there were offices in London, Paris, Rome — 93 bureau offices throughout the world,” said Wolf of how he came up with the concept for “FBI International”.

“They cannot carry guns or weapons, actually,” Wolf adds.

While Wolf acknowledges that all the “FBI” shows have a “similarity of purpose,” he also points out that each is its own distinct entity, and explains his simple philosophy of making hit television series.

“You give ’em what they want, and they stick around,” he says.